Poland halts Afghan airlift over safety as US deadline looms

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force airmen guide evacuees aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Senior Airman Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force via AP) Associated Press

In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a Marine processes youth to be evacuated, at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Monday, Aug. 23. (Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell/U.S. Marine Corps via AP) Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland says it has halted airlift evacuations from Afghanistan as America's Aug. 31 deadline looms.

A deputy foreign minister said Wednesday that a group taken from Kabul and now in Uzbekistan was the last evacuated by Poland. Another plane is on its way to Warsaw.

Marcin Przydacz said the decisions was made after consultation with the U.S. and British officials.

Przydacz said: 'After a long analysis of reports on the security situation we cannot risk the lives of our diplomats and of our soldiers.'