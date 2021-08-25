Poland halts Afghan airlift over safety as US deadline looms
Posted8/25/2021 7:00 AM
WARSAW, Poland -- Poland says it has halted airlift evacuations from Afghanistan as America's Aug. 31 deadline looms.
A deputy foreign minister said Wednesday that a group taken from Kabul and now in Uzbekistan was the last evacuated by Poland. Another plane is on its way to Warsaw.
Marcin Przydacz said the decisions was made after consultation with the U.S. and British officials.
Przydacz said: 'After a long analysis of reports on the security situation we cannot risk the lives of our diplomats and of our soldiers.'
