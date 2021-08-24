Senegalese jail official: Former Chadian dictator Hissene Habre dies 5 years after crimes against humanity conviction
Posted8/24/2021 7:00 AM
DAKAR, Senegal -- Senegalese jail official: Former Chadian dictator Hissene Habre dies 5 years after crimes against humanity conviction.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.