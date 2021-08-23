Still looking for dozens missing in record Tennessee floods

A truck and a car sit in a creek Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, after they were washed away the day before in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. Associated Press

A mobile home and a truck trailer sit near a creek Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, after they were washed away by flood waters the day before in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. Associated Press

CORRECTS ID TO MICHAEL PATE NOT WAYNE SPEARS. Michael Pate watches as a road is repaired Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in McEwen, Tenn. Pate repaired the road Saturday after heavy rain washed part of it away, but the road was damaged again when more rain fell Saturday night. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. Associated Press

A road is repaired Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in McEwen, Tenn. The road was repaired Saturday after heavy rain washed part of it away, but the road was damaged again when more rain fell Saturday night. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. Associated Press

Debris from flooding is strewn along Sam Hollow Road following heavy rainfall on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press

Dickson Public Works personnel check the flooding on Old Pond Lane following heavy rainfall, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn. Heavy flooding in several Middle Tennessee counties on Saturday prompted water rescues, road closures, and communications disruptions, with several people reported missing. Flash flood warnings were in effect for Dickson, Houston and Montgomery and Stewart counties on Saturday evening. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press

Layers of pavement are ripped up from Harris Road following heavy rainfall and flooding on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press

A driveway is washed away by flooding along Little Blue Creek Road following heavy rainfall Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy flooding in several Middle Tennessee counties on Saturday prompted water rescues, road closures, and communications disruptions, with several people reported missing. Flash flood warnings were in effect for Dickson, Houston and Montgomery and Stewart counties on Saturday evening. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press

Flooding is seen along Little Blue Creek Road following heavy rainfall Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy flooding in several Middle Tennessee counties on Saturday prompted water rescues, road closures, and communications disruptions, with several people reported missing. Flash flood warnings were in effect for Dickson, Houston and Montgomery and Stewart counties on Saturday evening. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press

Chairs picked up by flood water are strewn along Sam Hollow Road following heavy rainfall on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press

The playground at Jason Chapel Church is covered in debris following heavy rainfall and flooding Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn. Heavy flooding in several Middle Tennessee counties on Saturday prompted water rescues, road closures, and communications disruptions, with several people reported missing. Flash flood warnings were in effect for Dickson, Houston and Montgomery and Stewart counties on Saturday evening. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press

With a waterline of dirt and small debris still clinging to her home, Joy Rhodes points to the flooded Garner Creek on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press

Joy Rhodes looks through a ruined calendar in her kitchen after her home flooded following heavy rainfall Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn. Heavy flooding in several Middle Tennessee counties on Saturday prompted water rescues, road closures, and communications disruptions, with several people reported missing. Flash flood warnings were in effect for Dickson, Houston and Montgomery and Stewart counties on Saturday evening. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press

A muddy golf cart sits in a driveway of Gary and Joy Rhodes following heavy rainfall on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press

The office of the Rhodes family is in disarray after their home flooded following heavy rainfall on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press

Water covers Sam Hollow Road following heavy rainfall on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press

A driveway bridge is washed away by flooding along Little Blue Creek Road following heavy rainfall Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in McEwen, Tenn. Heavy flooding in several Middle Tennessee counties on Saturday prompted water rescues, road closures, and communications disruptions, with several people reported missing. Flash flood warnings were in effect for Dickson, Houston and Montgomery and Stewart counties on Saturday evening. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press

Ruined and muddied blankets sit on the ground with a photo frame in the spare bedroom of Joy and Gary Rhodes' home after their home flooded following heavy rainfall on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Dickson, Tenn. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press

Navy Haley, 14, of Waverly, helps remove belongings from a home while volunteering with her church youth group in Waverly, Tenn., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press

Teresa Browning sits on her front step with her parakeet, Toby, after going through her flooded apartment Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. Associated Press

John Curtis, co-owner of Waverly Cash Saver grocery store, walks through his damaged store Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. Curtis' store is the only grocery store in town. Associated Press

John Curtis, co-owner of Waverly Cash Saver grocery store, walks through his damaged store Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. Curtis' store is the only grocery store in town. Associated Press

Kansas Klein, standing at right in the doorway, talks outside of his destroyed Bella Blak Pizzeria restaurant, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. Associated Press

Carson Hollifield, manager of the produce department at the Waverly Cash Saver grocery store, walks past the store owner's office structure in the grocery Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Hollifield climbed up on the office structure Saturday to escape flood waters that destroyed the store. Associated Press

John Curtis, co-owner of Waverly Cash Saver grocery store, stands by a wall with flood water marks in his damaged store Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. Curtis' store is the only grocery store in town. Associated Press

Flood damage along Trace Creek is seen in Waverly, Tenn., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Alan Poizner/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press

Gov. Bill Lee, right, walks past the foundation of a home that was washed away, while touring flood damage and meeting those affected, in Waverly, Tenn., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Alan Poizner/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) Associated Press

Flood damage is photographed from a Tennessee National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flying Gov. Bill Lee to Waverly, Tenn., on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Alan Poizner/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) Associated Press

Gov. Bill Lee views flood damage from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flown by the Tennessee National Guard as he flies to visit with people on the ground in Waverly, Tenn., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, following heavy flooding. (Alan Poizner/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) Associated Press

Gov. Bill Lee comforts Shirley Foster, who had just learned a friend of hers died in the flooding, in Waverly, Tenn., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Alan Poizner/The Tennessean via AP, Pool) Associated Press

Debris lines the bank of Trace Creek a day after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee, in Waverly, Tenn., on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Josie Norris/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press