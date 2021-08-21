Ex-Indiana basketball star Buckner picked to lead trustees

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Former Indiana University basketball star Quinn Buckner is now leading the board that oversees the university system.

IU Board of Trustees members elected Buckner to a two-year term as its chairman this month, making him the first Black person to hold that position in the school's 201-year history, according to the university.

Buckner was the captain of IU's undefeated 1976 NCAA men's basketball championship team and later played 10 seasons in the NBA. Buckner is now a television analyst for the Indiana Pacers and vice president of communications for Pacers Sports and Entertainment.

He has been an IU board member since 2016 when he was first appointed by then-Gov. Mike Pence. Buckner distanced himself from IU for several years after longtime basketball coach Bob Knight's firing in 2000 but was involved with many university activities before joining the board.

Buckner said he looked forward to working with all on the nine-member board to ensure IU's success.