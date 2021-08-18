 

LA Galaxy host the San Jose Earthquakes in conference matchup

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted8/18/2021 7:00 AM

San Jose Earthquakes (5-7-8) vs. LA Galaxy (11-7-2)

Carson, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

 


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

Los Angeles +100, San Jose -120BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy face the San Jose Earthquakes in a conference matchup.

The Galaxy finished 6-12-4 overall and 4-6-2 at home a season ago. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 46.

The Earthquakes finished 8-9-6 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-7-1 on the road. San Jose averaged 1.9 goals on 5.3 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams square off Friday for the third time this season. Los Angeles won the last meeting 3-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Chicharito.

San Jose: Matt Bersano (injured), Tommy Thompson (injured), Benjamin Kikanovic (injured), Jacob Akanyirige (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 