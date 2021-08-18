MLS-leading Revolution beat DC United 3-2

Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez has his shot blocked by Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Associated Press

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan blocks a shot by Toronto FC forward Patrick Mullins during the first half of an MLS soccer match on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Associated Press

Atlanta United forward Luiz Araujo, works against Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio (21) during the first half of an MLS soccer match on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Associated Press

D.C. United forward Paul Arriola (7) and teammates celebrate after Arriola scored the only goal of the first half as New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner (30), left, looks at the replay during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via AP) Associated Press

New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou (7) and D.C. United defender Steve Birnbaum (15) battle for a header during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via AP) Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tommy McNamara and Tajon Buchanan scored four minutes apart in the second half and the New England Revolution beat D.C. United 3-2 on Wednesday night.

New England (14-3-4) has won seven of its last eight games - with a draw - to stay atop the Supporters' Shield race. D.C. United (8-9-3) lost to New England for the fifth straight time.

McNamara tied it at 1 in the 49th with a curling shot from distance. Buchanan scored the go-ahead goal in the 53rd, one-touching Emmanuel Boateng cross at the back post.

DeJuan Jones made it 3-1 in the 85th by calmly sending home a loose ball from the penalty spot.

Paul Arriola opened the scoring for United in the 10th by forcing a turnover near midfield and running past the defense to Edison Flores' through ball for a calm finish.

RamÃ³n Ãbila capped the scoring for United in the 96th.

ATLANTA UNITED 1, TORONTO FC 0

ATLANTA -- Ezequiel Barco scored in the 20th minute and Atlanta beat Toronto.

Atlanta (5-6-9) has won three in a row following a 12-game winless streak and is unbeaten in its last four. Toronto (3-11-6) has an MLS-low 15 points.