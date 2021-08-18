MLS-leading Revolution beat DC United 3-2
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tommy McNamara and Tajon Buchanan scored four minutes apart in the second half and the New England Revolution beat D.C. United 3-2 on Wednesday night.
New England (14-3-4) has won seven of its last eight games - with a draw - to stay atop the Supporters' Shield race. D.C. United (8-9-3) lost to New England for the fifth straight time.
McNamara tied it at 1 in the 49th with a curling shot from distance. Buchanan scored the go-ahead goal in the 53rd, one-touching Emmanuel Boateng cross at the back post.
DeJuan Jones made it 3-1 in the 85th by calmly sending home a loose ball from the penalty spot.
Paul Arriola opened the scoring for United in the 10th by forcing a turnover near midfield and running past the defense to Edison Flores' through ball for a calm finish.
RamÃ³n Ãbila capped the scoring for United in the 96th.
ATLANTA UNITED 1, TORONTO FC 0
ATLANTA -- Ezequiel Barco scored in the 20th minute and Atlanta beat Toronto.
Atlanta (5-6-9) has won three in a row following a 12-game winless streak and is unbeaten in its last four. Toronto (3-11-6) has an MLS-low 15 points.