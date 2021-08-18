Wildfire raging near French Riviera kills 1, injures 27

Evacuated campers rest in a gymnasium in Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Firefighters have been able to "stabilize" the blaze that raced Tuesday through forests near the French Riviera, forcing thousands of people to flee homes, campgrounds and hotels in a picturesque area beloved by residents and tourists alike.. Associated Press

Firemen use a hose to extinguish a fire near Le Luc, southern France, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Thousands of people fled homes, campgrounds and hotels near the French Riviera on Tuesday as firefighters battled a blaze that raced through nearby forests, sending smoke pouring down wooded slopes toward vineyards in the picturesque area. Associated Press

A burning forest is pictured from a car window near Le Luc, southern France, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Thousands of people fled homes, campgrounds and hotels near the French Riviera on Tuesday as firefighters battled a blaze that raced through nearby forests, sending smoke pouring down wooded slopes toward vineyards in the picturesque area. Associated Press

A fireman prepares to approach a fire near Le Luc, southern France, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Thousands of people fled homes, campgrounds and hotels near the French Riviera on Tuesday as firefighters battled a blaze that raced through nearby forests, sending smoke pouring down wooded slopes toward vineyards in the picturesque area. Associated Press

Firefighters prepare to battle a fire near Le Luc, southern France, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Thousands of people fled homes, campgrounds and hotels near the French Riviera on Tuesday as firefighters battled a blaze that raced through nearby forests, sending smoke pouring down wooded slopes toward vineyards in the picturesque area. Associated Press

A fire rages near Le Luc, southern France, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Thousands of people fled homes, campgrounds and hotels near the French Riviera on Tuesday as firefighters battled a blaze that raced through nearby forests, sending smoke pouring down wooded slopes toward vineyards in the picturesque area. Associated Press

Firemen use a hose to extinguish a fire near Le Luc, southern France, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Thousands of people fled homes, campgrounds and hotels near the French Riviera on Tuesday as firefighters battled a blaze that raced through nearby forests, sending smoke pouring down wooded slopes toward vineyards in the picturesque area. Associated Press

Evacuated camper Vassili Bartoletti and his family rest in a gymnasium in Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Firefighters have been able to "stabilize" the blaze that raced Tuesday through forests near the French Riviera, forcing thousands of people to flee homes, campgrounds and hotels in a picturesque area beloved by residents and tourists alike.. Associated Press

Evacuated campers rest in a gymnasium in Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Firefighters have been able to "stabilize" the blaze that raced Tuesday through forests near the French Riviera, forcing thousands of people to flee homes, campgrounds and hotels in a picturesque area beloved by residents and tourists alike.. Associated Press

Evacuated campers play cards in a gymnasium in Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Firefighters have been able to "stabilize" the blaze that raced Tuesday through forests near the French Riviera, forcing thousands of people to flee homes, campgrounds and hotels in a picturesque area beloved by residents and tourists alike.. Associated Press

BORMES-LES-MIMOSAS, France -- A wildfire near the French Riviera has killed one person and remained out of control as it raged through forests Wednesday, according to local authorities.

French newspaper Var-Matin identified the fire victim as a man who was found dead in his home in the town of Grimaud.

At least 27 people, including five firefighters, have suffered smoke inhalation or minor injuries from the blaze, the prefecture of the Var region said in a statement.

More than 7,000 people evacuated from homes and campgrounds have slept in temporary shelters, according to the prefecture.

Over 1,100 firefighters, water-dumping planes and helicopters were being deployed Wednesday to battle the fire, which started Monday evening about 40 kilometers (24 miles) inland from the coastal resort of Saint-Tropez.

Fueled by powerful seasonal winds coming off the Mediterranean Sea, the fire had encompassed 7,000 hectares (17,300 acres) of forest by Wednesday morning, the prefecture said.



French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been vacationing in a nearby coastal fortress, visited the fire zone on Tuesday. He praised firefighters for being able to 'stabilize' the blaze.

Local authorities closed roads, blocked access to forests and urged caution. Officials warned that the fire risk would remain very high through Wednesday because of hot, dry weather. Temperatures have reached 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) in recent days.

Wildfires have swept across the Mediterranean region in recent weeks, leaving areas in Greece, Turkey, Italy, Algeria and Spain in smoldering ruins.

While the area is known for its sunny, hot summers, scientists voice little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving extreme events such as heat waves, droughts and wildfires. Such hardships are likely to happen more frequently as Earth continues to warm, they say.

In Greece, a major wildfire northwest of Athens, the capital, decimated large tracts of pine forest for a third day on Wednesday.

While the Mediterranean is known for its sunny, hot summers, scientists voice little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving extreme events such as heat waves, droughts and wildfires. Such hardships are likely to happen more frequently as Earth continues to warm, they say.

____

Corbet contributed from Paris.

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change