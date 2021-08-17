Jones' double-double helps Sun snap Lynx's 8-game win streak

Connecticut Sun players including Briann January (20) Jasmine Thomas (5).react to a referee's call during the team's WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP) Associated Press

Connecticut Sun's Briann January (20) attempts to move past Minnesota Lynx's Rachel Banham (15) during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP) Associated Press

Connecticut Sun's Jonquel Jones (25) is guarded by Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier (24) and Bridget Carleton (6) during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP) Associated Press

Connecticut Sun fans, wearing face masks and wigs, cheer during the team's WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP) Associated Press

Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller argues a call with referee Danielle Scott during the team's WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP) Associated Press

Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner (24) argues a call with a referee during the team's WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP) Associated Press

Connecticut Sun's Jasmine Thomas scrambles for a ball heading out of bound during the team's WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP) Associated Press

Connecticut Sun's Jasmine Thomas (5) and Briann January (20) celebrate a foul during the team's WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP) Associated Press

Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner (24) attempts to move past Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier (24) duringWNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP) Associated Press

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Jasmine Thomas scored 19 points, Jonquel Jones had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Connecticut beat Minnesota 72-60 on Tuesday night to snap the Lynx's eight-game winning streak.

Jones, who reached 2,000 career points, also had four assists and three steals. Thomas and Jones each made all five of their free-throw attempts to help Connecticut go 14 for 16.

DeWanna Bonner added 18 points and Briann January had 10 for Connecticut (16-6), which began a five-game homestand.

Kaila Charles beat the third-quarter buzzer with a runner in the lane to extend Connecticut's lead to 62-46.

Sylvia Fowles scored 14 points and Kayla McBride added 12 for Minnesota (13-8). The Lynx turned it over 17 times and shot just seven free throws.

The teams play each other again on Thursday night.

