Taliban official says they will soon declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace in Kabul
Updated 8/15/2021 11:37 AM
KABUL, Afghanistan -- Taliban official says they will soon declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace in Kabul.
