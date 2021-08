Greek wildfires a major ecological catastrophe, PM says

A Greek Orthodox chapel is seen at a burnt forest after a wildfire in Pefki village on Evia island, about 189 kilometers (118 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. As the worst of Greece's massive wildfires were being tamed Tuesday, the country's civil protection chief defended the firefighting efforts, saying every resource was thrown into the battle against what he described as the fire service's biggest-ever challenge. Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday that the devastating wildfires that burned across the country for more than a week were the greatest ecological catastrophe Greece had seen in decades.

The fires broke out as the country roasted during the most intense and protracted heat wave experienced in around 30 years. Hundreds of wildfires broke out across the country, stretching Greece's firefighting capabilities to the limit and leading the government to appeal for help from abroad. Hundreds of firefighters, along with planes, helicopters and vehicles, arrived from European and Middle Eastern countries to assist.

'We managed to save lives, but we lost forests and property,' Mitsotakis said, describing the wildfires as 'the greatest ecological catastrophe of the last few decades.'

Mitsotakis, speaking during a news conference in Athens, his first since the fires broke out, said authorities had faced around 100 active blazes each day. By Thursday, the situation was much improved, with most large wildfires on the wane.

But the prime minister warned the danger of more blazes was still present.

'We are in the middle of August and it's clear we will have difficult days ahead of us' until the main season during which fires break out is over.

The largest fire broke out on Greece's second-largest island of Evia on Aug. 3 and was still smoldering on Thursday, after having destroyed most of the island's north.

More than 50,900 hectares were damaged in northern Evia, according to mapping from the European Union's Copernicus Emergency Management Service. Entire mountains of pine forest have been reduced to bare, blackened stumps, while olive and fig tree plantations and vineyards were also destroyed.