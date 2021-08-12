Flooding hits Michigan amid another round of Midwest storms

Two trees rest on the McVearry residence on Scott Lane in unincorporated Crystal Lake, Ill on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 following overnight night's storms. The trees damaged a portion of the home and two cars and leaving thousands without power in the Chicago suburbs. (Paul Valade/Daily Herald via AP) Associated Press

Recent storms across Michigan have left thousands without power, flooded roads and caused damage, including the facade of the Crimson Cafe in Stevensville, Mich., Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP) Associated Press

From left, Cynthia Sink, Mariah Sink, Cheri Heward and Jennifer Stelter gather around a camping lantern Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Small Town Grounds in Bridgman, Mich. Much of the downtown Bridgman area remains without power after strong storms moved through Southwest Michigan earlier in the week. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP) Associated Press

A ComEd worker tries to restore power at the intersection of Plum Street and Poplar streets in Lake in the Hills, Ill. following overnight storms that left thousands without power in the Chicago suburbs. (Brian Hill/Daily Herald via AP) Associated Press

Recent heavy rains have closed area roads in Southwest Michigan including Holden Road at Shawnee Road in Bridgman, Mich., Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP) Associated Press

A tree was uprooted at Scott Lane and Scott Court in unincorporated Crystal Lake, Ill. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 following overnight storms. Thousands of residents in the Chicago suburbs are without power. (Paul Valade/Daily Herald via AP) Associated Press

Trees block the roadway at Pine and Oak streets as clean up begins from storm damage on Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021 in Lake in the Hills, Ill. (Brian Hill/Daily Herald via AP) Associated Press

DETROIT -- Heavy rains brought flooding to parts of Michigan early Thursday, shutting down some freeways in the Detroit area, as waves of thunderstorms made their way across large swaths of the Midwest.

The storms come as dangerous heat persists in the Northwest, Northeast and the central portions of the country. Heat warnings and heat advisories were in effect for another day Thursday.

Portions of interstates 94 and 696 were closed early Thursday in the Detroit area, along with a stretch of I-696 in Livingston County. The Detroit area has been hit by multiple rounds of flooding this summer.

Damaging winds and falling trees knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers. Utilities that had been working to restore power following earlier outages reported more than 700,000 outages in Michigan as of Thursday morning.

Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana also have been hit by recent rounds of storms. Utility poles were broken and transformers damaged in the Fort Wayne and South Bend areas of northwestern Indiana following Wednesday storms.

In Wisconsin, residents took cover Wednesday from a sixth straight day of severe thunderstorms, and at least two tornadoes touched in the west-central and northeast parts of the state. No reports of damage were immediately available.