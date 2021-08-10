Braves beat Reds 3-2 in matchup of 2nd-place teams

Atlanta Braves starter Drew Smyly releases a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. Associated Press

ATLANTA -- Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer, Stephen Vogt's bases-loaded walk in the sixth forced in the go-ahead run and the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 in a matchup of second-place teams on Tuesday night.

Drew Smyly (8-3) recovered after allowing a two-run home run to Aristides Aquino in the second inning. Smyly allowed two runs on only two hits and two walks and seven strikeouts in six innings. The left-hander won his sixth consecutive decision.

Will Smith gave up a one-out double to Kyle Farmer in the ninth. Smith walked Eugenio SuÃ¡rez before pinch-hitter Mike Moustakas hit into a game-ending double play. Smith earned his 23rd save in 26 chances.

Heath Hembree (2-7) and Amir Garrett combined to walk three batters in the sixth, helping the Braves break a 2-2 tie.

CARDINALS 4, PIRATES 1

PITTSBURGH -- J.A. Happ combined with a trio of relievers on a one-hitter, Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong homered early and St. Louis beat skidding Pittsburgh.

Happ (6-6) retired the first nine batters, then gave up rookie Hoy Park's first career home run to lead off the fourth inning. He struck out five and walked two.

Relievers Ryan Helsley, Genesis Cabrera and Alex Reyes combined for three hitless innings. Reyes pitched a perfect ninth for his 26th save in 27 chances.

Rookie Dylan Carlson had three of the Cardinals' eight hits and scored a run.

Brault (0-1) gave up two runs and five hits in five innings in his second start of the season.

BREWERS 4, CUBS 2, 1ST GAME

CHICAGO -- Freddy Peralta pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Avisail GarcÃ­a hit a go-ahead two-run homer and Milwaukee took the opener of a doubleheader against Chicago.

Willy Adames and Lorenzo Cain also went deep for the Brewers, who are a major league-best 35-19 on the road.

Peralta (9-3) allowed two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out eight and walked two. Devin Williams got the final three outs for his second save.

Frank Schwindel had an RBI double for Chicago, which has dropped five straight. Cubs rookie Justin Steele (2-1) allowed three runs on five hits in first innings during his first career start.

ANGELS 6, BLUE JAYS 3, 1ST GAME

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Justin Upton and Phil Gosselin each had two hits and two RBIs, and Los Angeles beat Toronto in the first game of an unusual doubleheader.

Toronto batted last and was the 'home' team at Angel Stadium in the first game, a makeup from an April 11 rainout. In the nightcap, the Angels were the home team. Both games were scheduled for seven innings under pandemic rules.

Junior Guerra (3-2) got the win with a scoreless sixth, and Raisel Iglesias retired the side in the seventh for his 25th save.

Marcus Semien had three hits, including an RBI double, for the Blue Jays.

Steven Matz (9-7) went 4 1/3 innings for Toronto. He was charged with four runs (two earned) and six hits. The left-hander struck out five and walked three.

NATIONALS 3, METS 1, SUSPENDED

NEW YORK -- The series opener between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was suspended in the top of the second inning Tuesday night because of rain.

Washington is ahead 3-1 on the strength of a three-run homer from Juan Soto in his return to the starting lineup. Play will resume Wednesday at 4:10 p.m., and the game will remain scheduled for nine innings.

___

