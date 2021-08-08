Russia evacuates 2 villages in Siberia because of wildfires

A firefighter douses a fire in Byas-Kuel village, Russia's Far East, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. A fire engulfed dozens of houses in the village of Byas-Kuel, and all village residents were evacuated, according to the local task force dealing with the emergency. Wildfires in Russia's vast Siberia region are endangering a dozen villages and prompted evacuations and other emergency precautions. Officials said 93 active forest fires burned across 1.1 million hectares (2.8 million acres) of Sakha-Yakutia in northeastern Siberia. (Vadim Skryabin, NewsYkt via AP) Associated Press

A view of Byas-Kuel village, after a wild fire, in Russia's Far East, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. A fire engulfed dozens of houses in the village of Byas-Kuel, and all village residents were evacuated, according to the local task force dealing with the emergency. Wildfires in Russia's vast Siberia region are endangering a dozen villages and prompted evacuations and other emergency precautions. Officials said 93 active forest fires burned across 1.1 million hectares (2.8 million acres) of Sakha-Yakutia in northeastern Siberia. (Vadim Skryabin, NewsYkt via AP) Associated Press

An airview of the Byas-Kuel village after a wild fire, in Russia Far East, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. A fire engulfed dozens of houses in the village of Byas-Kuel, and all village residents were evacuated, according to the local task force dealing with the emergency. Wildfires in Russia's vast Siberia region are endangering a dozen villages and prompted evacuations and other emergency precautions. Officials said 93 active forest fires burned across 1.1 million hectares (2.8 million acres) of Sakha-Yakutia in northeastern Siberia. (NewsYkt via AP) Associated Press

Volunteers rest while working at the scene of forest fire near Kyuyorelyakh village at Gorny Ulus area west of Yakutsk, in Russia, on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires in Russia's vast Siberia region endangered a dozen villages Saturday and prompted authorities to evacuate some residents. Associated Press

Volunteers pause while working at the scene of forest fire near Kyuyorelyakh village at Gorny Ulus area west of Yakutsk, in Russia Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Wildfires in Russia's vast Siberia region endangered a dozen villages Saturday and prompted authorities to evacuate some residents. Associated Press

Volunteers work at the scene of forest fire near Kyuyorelyakh village at Gorny Ulus area west of Yakutsk, in Russia Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires in Russia's vast Siberia region endangered a dozen villages Saturday and prompted authorities to evacuate some residents. Associated Press

Firefighters work at the scene of forest fire near Kyuyorelyakh village at Gorny Ulus area, west of Yakutsk, in Russia Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Wildfires in Russia's vast Siberia region endangered a dozen villages Saturday and prompted authorities to evacuate some residents. Associated Press

A firefighter stands at the scene of forest fire near Kyuyorelyakh village at Gorny Ulus area west of Yakutsk, in Russia, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Wildfires in Russia's vast Siberia region endangered a dozen villages Saturday and prompted authorities to evacuate some residents. Associated Press

MOSCOW -- Russian authorities started to evacuate two villages in a vast region of Siberia where 155 active forest fires burned Sunday.

A dozen villages in northeastern Siberia's Sakha-Yakutia republic were threatened by the fires, according to the regional task force dealing with the emergency. Local authorities were moving the residents of two villages, Kalvitsa and Kharyyalakh, to other inhabited areas as crews totaling 3,600 people worked to contain about half of the blazes.

On Saturday, flames destroyed 31 houses and eight maintenance buildings in another village, Byas-Kuel, and about 400 residents were evacuated, local officials said.

Yakutia governor Aysen Nikolayev ordered officials to have areas around the endangered villages deforested.

In recent years, Russia has recorded high temperatures that many scientists regard as a result of climate change. The hot weather coupled with the neglect of fire safety rules has caused a growing number of fires.

Experts also blame the worsening fire situation on a 2007 decision to disband a federal aviation network that spotted and combatted wildfires. The network's assets were transferred to regional authorities, a much-criticized move that led to the fire-spotting force's rapid decline.

The forests that cover huge areas of Russia make identifying new fires a challenge.

___

