 

Police: 2 Chicago officers shot, taken to hospital

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/7/2021 10:26 PM

CHICAGO -- Two Chicago police officers were shot late Saturday and taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The officers were in 'serious-to-critical' condition at University of Chicago Medical Center, news outlets reported. Police also said two suspects were taken into custody.

 

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

