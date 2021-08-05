Ãlvarez gives Galaxy 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake
Posted8/5/2021 7:00 AM
CARSON, Calif. -- EfraÃn Ãlvarez scored in the 53rd minute and the LA Galaxy beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 on Wednesday night.
Los Angeles (10-6-1) won for the fifth time in its last eight matches. Salt Lake (5-5-6) had its two-game shutout streak end.
Ãlvarez started a give-and-go at the corner of the 18-yard box and calmly curled it around goalkeeper Zac MacMath from a difficult angle.
Los Angeles nearly made it 2-0 in the 80th but MacMath denied KÃ©vin Cabral's wide-open attempt near the penalty spot.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.