O's slug 4 HRs, top Yanks 7-1 in game slowed by loose cat

NEW YORK -- In a game delayed for several minutes while a bevy of groundskeepers tried to corral a scaredy cat in the outfield, the Baltimore Orioles hit four solo homers off New York newcomer Andrew Heaney and beat the Yankees 7-1 Monday night.

The Orioles held a six-run lead in the eighth when the tabby emerged from the third base side as Yankees star Aaron Judge batted against Paul Fry.

The cat got on the warning track and dashed back and forth. The feline climbed up on the low padding along the wall and tried to scale the bullpen fence, but kept falling back down. Only after 3 1/2 minutes did the cat leave the field, darting into an open gate near the seating area along the third base line.

Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays hit back-to-back homers in the third off Heaney (6-8).

Ryan Mountcastle and RamÃ³n UrÃ­as also went deep to spoil the debut of Heaney, who gave up four runs on six hits in six innings with the homers coming in a span of six batters in the third and fourth.

Jorge LÃ³pez (3-12) took a no-hitter into the sixth and allowed one run and one hit in six innings.

Joey Gallo started in left field and ended LÃ³pez's no-hit bid with a clean double to open the sixth.

MARINERS 8, RAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Jake Fraley had a two-run single during a five-run third, Chris Flexen went 6 2/3 solid innings, and Seattle beat AL East-leading Tampa Bay.

Fraley, who was activated before the game after being on the COVID-19 injured list since July 18, also made a diving catch in left field on Brandon Lowe's liner in the third. He went 2 for 4 with a walk and stole a base.

Flexen (10-5) gave up two runs and seven hits, helping the Mariners move within three games of Oakland, which currently holds the second AL wild card. The right-hander struck out six and walked two.

Seattle's Ty France had three hits with three RBIs, and came within a triple of hitting for the cycle.

Randy Arozarena homered as Tampa Bay saw its divisional lead over Boston drop to one game.

Michael Wacha (2-3) took the loss. He allowed six runs and eight hits in four innings.

BREWERS 6, PIRATES 2

MILWAUKEE -- Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer and an RBI triple to back up Eric Lauer's five shutout innings in Milwaukee's victory over Pittsburgh.

Escobar's two-out triple off Kyle Keller in the sixth extended the Brewers' lead to 2-0. He followed that up by sending a 421-foot drive to right against Nick Mears in the seventh. He also walked twice to reach base on each of his four plate appearances.

Brad Boxberger earned his fourth save in six opportunities.

Bryse Wilson (2-4) worked five innings and allowed just one run in his Pirates debut, but the Brewers feasted on Pittsburgh's bullpen after his departure.

Lauer (4-4) allowed just three hits, struck out three and walked nobody. He also hit a batter.

PHILLIES 7, NATIONALS 5

WASHINGTON -- J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead, two-run single to highlight a five-run rally in the ninth inning that carried Philadelphia over Washington.

Trailing 3-2, the Phillies started the winning rally when Ronald Torreyes and Travis Jankowski opened the ninth with singles off Gabe Klobosits (0-1). Jean Segura doubled off Wander Suero to tie the game and Realmuto singled to put the Phillies ahead.

Carter Kieboom hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth before Ian Kennedy recorded his 17th save and first with the Phillies.

Andrew Stevenson hit a pinch-hit homer in the sixth for the Nationals.

RANGERS 4, ANGELS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dane Dunning won consecutive starts for the first time this season for Texas, and the Rangers took the lead for good with a double steal in a win over Los Angeles.

Brock Holt scored the tiebreaking run with a headfirst slide into home on the back-end of a double steal in the fifth inning, the second time this season the Rangers stole home. Holt later added a sacrifice fly.

Dunning (5-7) struck out three, walked two and allowed one run on three hits. Spencer Patton worked the ninth for his first big league save in three chances as the last-place Rangers won their third game in a row.

Angels right-hander Chris Rodriguez (2-1) struck out seven and walked two while allowing four runs (three earned) and four hits in his first big league start.

MARLINS 6, METS 3

MIAMI -- Lewis Brinson connected for a first-inning grand slam to back JesÃºs Luzardo in his Miami debut, and the last-place Marlins beat NL East-leading New York.

Miguel Rojas had two hits and scored twice for the Marlins, who ended a four-game losing streak.

Luzardo (3-4) allowed three runs on four hits in five innings. The left-hander struck out five, walked three and hit a batter.

Pete Alonso hit his 24th homer, a solo blast in the third, for the Mets.

Tylor Megill (1-1) gave up five runs on six hits in five innings with four strikeouts.

INDIANS 5, BLUE JAYS 2, 10 INNINGS

TORONTO -- Jose Ramirez homered to cap a three-run 10th inning and Cleveland ended Toronto's four-game winning streak.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 34th home run for the Blue Jays, who lost for the first time in four games since returning north of the border.

Brad Hand (5-6) endured a rocky 10th, opening the inning with a wild pitch that allowed automatic runner Myles Straw to advance to third. Amed Rosario lined Hand's next pitch through the drawn-in infield for an RBI single.

Four pitches later, Ramirez homered off the left field foul screen, his 23rd.

Bryan Shaw (4-5) worked one inning for the win and Emmanuel Clase finished for his 14th save in 18 opportunities.

