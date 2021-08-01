Colorado shuts out Austin FC 1-0 on Shinyashiki's lone goal
Posted8/1/2021 7:00 AM
Andre Shinyashiki led the Colorado Rapids over Austin with a goal in the 29th minute in a 1-0 victory Saturday.
Shinyashiki gave the Rapids (8-4-3) the victory on a shot.
The Rapids outshot Austin (3-8-4) 1-0, with one shot on goal to zero for Austin.
The Rapids' next match is Saturday at home against Sporting Kansas City. Austin hosts the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
