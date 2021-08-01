 

Serbia beats South Korea 65-61, advances to women's quarters

  • Serbia's Aleksandra Crvendakic (11) grabs a rebound against South Korea during a women's preliminary round basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

  • South Korea players walk off the court after losing to Serbia 65-61 during a women's preliminary round basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

  • South Korea's Ji Su Park (19) puts up a shot against Serbia's Ana Dabovic (23) and Tina Krajisnik (33) during a women's preliminary round basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

  • Serbia's Aleksandra Crvendakic (11) and South Korea's Leeseul Kang (3) fight for a rebound during a women's preliminary round basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

  • South Korea's Jihyun Park (9) drives against Serbia's Maja Skoric (24) in the first half during a women's preliminary round basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

  • Serbia's Dragana Stankovic (14) fouls South Korea's Hyejin Park (7) as they battle for control of the ball during a women's preliminary round basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

  • Serbia's Ana Dabovic (23) drives against South Korea's Hyejin Park (7) during a women's preliminary round basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

  • Serbia's Dajana Butulija (10) and South Korea's Leeseul Kang (3) battle for control of the ball during a women's preliminary round basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

  • Serbia's Jelena Brooks (9) drives against South Korea's Jihyun Park (9) during a women's preliminary round basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

  • Serbia's Jelena Brooks (9) and South Korea's Jihyun Park (9) chase down a loose ball during a women's preliminary round basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

SAITAMA, Japan -- Jelena Brooks scored the final five points as Serbia advanced to the quarterfinals by beating South Korea 65-61 on Sunday night in the women's Olympic tournament.

Jihyun Park's 3-pointer with 4:07 left gave South Korea its last lead at 61-58. Tina Krajisnik scored on a layup, then Brooks put Serbia ahead to stay with two free throws with 2:32 to go.

 

Serbia then forced a shot clock violation, and Brooks finished the scoring with a three-point play with 1:12 remaining to seal the win.

Serbia (2-1), which won bronze in its Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Games, finished Group A play in second place.

South Korea (0-3) went winless in its first Olympics since 2008.

Aleksandra Crvendakic led Serbia with 15 points. Krajisnik scored 14, Yvonne Anderson added 12 and Brooks finished with 11. Sonja Vasic had 10 rebounds.

Park led South Korea with 17 points, and Kim Danbi had 15. Leeseul Kang finished 1 of 13 and missed all 10 of her 3-point attempts. Yebin Yoon was 2-of-11 and 2-of-7 beyond the arc.

Serbia led throughout until the fourth quarter when Korea opened with a 14-6 run. Yoon's 3 gave South Korea its first lead of the game at 58-56 with 4:45 left.

The quarterfinals are Wednesday with Serbia's opponent to be set in a draw Monday night after group play concludes.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

