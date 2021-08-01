Longtime IUPUI chancellor Paydar to retire next year

INDIANAPOLIS -- The longtime chancellor of Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis plans to retire next year after seven years as the urban campus' top administrator.

School officials announced Nasser H. Paydar's pending retirement Thursday. He has served as chancellor of IUPUI and executive vice president for Indiana University since 2015.

IU President Pamela Whitten will form a search committee for Paydar's successor and a new chancellor is expected to be named before he completes his term on March 1, 2022.

During his tenure, Paydar has brought new opportunities for research collaborations to the school by forming and strengthening partnerships with Indianapolis business and civic leaders, Whitten said.

He has also supported student success through new scholarship and internship programs, and under his leadership IUPUI has grown to include more than 550 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree programs from IU and Purdue University.

The university just west of downtown Indianapolis had an enrollment of more than 29,000 students in fall 2020, according to its website.

Paydar has held various administrative and executive leadership positions since he joined IUPUI in 1985 as an assistant professor of mechanical engineering.