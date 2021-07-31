Shohei Ohtani, Jaime Barria help Angels beat A's 1-0

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, right, hits an RBI-double with Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, center, watching with home plate umpire Tripp Gibson, left, during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, July 31, 2021. Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shohei Ohtani ended a long run drought with an RBI double, Jaime Barria outdueled Cole Irvin and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 1-0 on Saturday.

The Japanese two-way sensation lined a double to right-center in the third that drove in Matt Thaiss and ended the Angels' string of 29 scoreless innings against the Athletics. It was Ohtani's 82nd RBI of the season, which is one behind Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead.

Barria (2-0) was outstanding in his second start of the season, pitching 6 2/3 innings and retiring 10 straight at one point. The right-hander gave up six hits and struck out three with one walk and a hit batter.

Steve Cishek and JosÃ© Quijada came on in relief, and Raisel Iglesias retired the side in the ninth for his 22nd save in 27 opportunities. Irvin (7-10) worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts.

BLUE JAYS 4, ROYALS 0

TORONTO -- George Springer hit two home runs, Alek Manoah pitched seven dominant innings and Toronto beat Kansas City for its third straight victory.

Activated off the 10-day injured list before the game, Manoah (3-1) allowed just two singles. The rookie right-hander hadn't pitched since July 9 after slipping on the dugout steps and hurting his back in Toronto's first series following the All-Star break.

Reliever Ryan Borucki got two outs in the eighth and Adam Cimber finished by striking out four straight batters. Mike Minor (8-9) was the loser.

The Blue Jays have hit an MLB-leading 157 home runs this season.