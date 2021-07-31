San Jose shuts out Seattle 1-0 on Espinoza's lone goal

San Jose Earthquakes' Eduardo Lopez advances the ball toward goal, next to Seattle Sounders' Josh Atencio during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

Seattle Sounders' Kelyn Rowe, left, goes up against San Jose Earthquakes' Florian Jungwirth in a battle for possession near the Seattle goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

San Jose Earthquakes' Shea Salinas, right, and Seattle Sounders' Alex Roldan vie for battle for control during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

San Jose Earthquakes' Chris Wondolowski (8) and teammates celebrate after an apparent goal against the Seattle Sounders, but referee Joe Dickerson disallowed the goal near the end of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

San Jose Earthquakes attacker Chris Wondolowski celebrates after what appeared to be a San Jose goal near the end of the team's MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Seattle. The referee disallowed the goal. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

Cristian Espinoza recorded the only goal of the match in the 45th minute and the San Jose Earthquakes blanked the Seattle Sounders 1-0 Saturday.

Espinoza sealed the victory for the Earthquakes (4-7-5) with a shot, assisted by Florian Jungwirth.

The Sounders (9-3-5) outshot the Earthquakes 8-4. Both teams had three shots on goal.

Jt Marcinkowski saved all three shots he faced for the Earthquakes. Stefan Cleveland saved two of the three shots he faced for the Sounders.

Both teams next play Wednesday. The Earthquakes visit the Portland Timbers and the Sounders host Dallas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.