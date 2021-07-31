Hendricks earns majors-best 13th win as Cubs beat Nats, 6-3

Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom, left, reacts toward the dugout after he reached third on a fielding error by Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (not shown) during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Washington. Nationals third baseman Carter Kieboom, right, looks on. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs fans, from right to left, Kristin Chilcott, husband Mark, son Dexter and daughter Gemma, of Virginia, stand for the national anthem before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Washington. The family was wearing Cubs jerseys with traded players names taped over. Associated Press

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Joe Ross delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Washington. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' David Bote, right, runs to second base with a double next to Washington Nationals shortstop Adrian Sanchez (9) during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Washington. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Rafael Ortega celebrates his two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Washington. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Washington. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Kyle Hendricks earned his major league-leading 13th victory, Rafael Ortega homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 6-3 Saturday night.

The Cubs, who had dropped four in a row, made six trades prior to Friday's deadline, scattering Javier BÃ¡ez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Craig Kimbrel and others to contenders.

Hendricks (13-4) won his 11th straight decision in a 15-start stretch. He was part of the franchise's 2016 World Series championship, is signed through 2023 and is one of the team's most recognizable remaining players.

The right-hander pitched seven innings, allowing a run on four hits while striking out three.

Joe Ross (5-9) allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings for Washington, which lost for the first time since completing a deadline sale of their own that shipped out Max Scherzer, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner, among others. The Nats beat the Cubs on Friday night.

The Nationals went 8-18 in July, their worst record in a month when they played more than one game since going 8-19 in June 2010.

Chicago took the lead in the fourth. Sergio AlcÃ¡ntara drove in a run on a one-out single and scored on Andrew Romine's double. Ortega then homered to center with two down to bump the margin to 5-1.

Jason Heyward added an RBI single in the seventh. It was the first time since July 16 that Heyward drove in a run, a span of 46 at-bats.

With Hendricks out of the game, the Nationals pounced on Rex Brothers for three hits and a walk to open the eighth. Codi Heuer, making his Cubs debut a day after coming over from the Chicago White Sox in the Kimbrel deal, allowed only Carter Kieboom's sacrifice fly that made it 6-3 while otherwise escaping the bases-loaded jam.

Kyle Ryan worked the ninth for his first save.

Ortega opened the scoring in the first, coming around when Washington's Juan Soto misplayed Patrick Wisdom's liner to right into a three-base error.

Yadiel Hernandez, batting cleanup for the first time this season, had an RBI double in the first for the Nationals.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: OF Victor Robles (back) returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games. '» RHP Mason Thompson was added to the active roster. Washington acquired Thompson from San Diego for reliever Daniel Hudson on Friday. Thompson made four appearances for the Padres this season.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Adbert Alzolay (4-11, 4.73 ERA) is 0-7 with a 6.28 ERA in his last eight starts, but has pitched at least five innings in five consecutive outings.

Nationals: RHP Erick Fedde (4-7, 5.05), who is 0-3 with a 6.68 ERA in his last seven starts, gets the nod for Washington as the three-game series concludes.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports