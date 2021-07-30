Grains lower, livestock lowe.
Updated 7/30/2021 10:08 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were lower on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was off 2.50 cents at $7.0125 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 8.50 cents at $5.4825 a bushel; Sep. oats lost 15.50 cents at $4.5075 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans declined 42 cents at $14.0575 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle was off .77 cent at $1.2210 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 1.15 cents at $1.5807 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was fell .78 cent at $1.0602 a pound.
