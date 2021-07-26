Two passengers burned as boat catches fire on Indiana Lake
Updated 7/26/2021 7:43 AM
SYRACUSE, Ind. -- Two women suffered second-degree burns when the boat they were on caught fire on a northern Indiana lake.
A preliminary investigation shows the fire started about 2:55 p.m. Saturday on Lake Wawasee near Syracuse when the owner attempted to start the vessel after fueling, Indiana's Department of Natural Resources said Sunday in a release.
The eight people onboard made it to shore. The two injured passengers were taken to a hospital burn center.
Firefighters kept the blaze contained to the boat before it sank.
Syracuse is northwest of Fort Wayne.
