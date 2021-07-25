1 dead, 5 injured in 2nd weekend day of Indy violence

INDIANAPOLIS -- A second straight night of weekend gunfire left one man dead and five other people were injured in five separate shootings early Sunday in Indianapolis.

The shootings occurred between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. in different parts of the city, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Shortly after 2 a.m., officers were sent to an address on the city's northwest side on a report of a shooting but didn't find a victim, police said. However, a man walked into a nearby fire station with gunshot wounds and died there.

Around the same time, a shooting in the Broad Ripple entertainment district injured two people who were hospitalized in stable condition, police said. Moments later, a third person was shot a few blocks away.

Another person was shot downtown and another walked into hospital, with a gunshot wound, police said.

On Saturday, two men died and five other people were hospitalized following several shootings and a stabbing in Indianapolis.