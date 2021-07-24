Indianapolis shootings and stabbing leaves 2 dead, 5 wounded
Updated 7/24/2021 11:03 AM
INDIANAPOLIS -- Two men have been killed and at least five other people were hospitalized following several early morning shootings and a stabbing in Indianapolis.
One man was found stabbed to death about 2 a.m. Saturday, police said.
About a half-hour earlier, another man was fatally shot, and two others wounded near a bar.
Three others also were wounded in three separate shootings.
