Indianapolis shootings and stabbing leaves 2 dead, 5 wounded

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two men have been killed and at least five other people were hospitalized following several early morning shootings and a stabbing in Indianapolis.

One man was found stabbed to death about 2 a.m. Saturday, police said.

About a half-hour earlier, another man was fatally shot, and two others wounded near a bar.

Three others also were wounded in three separate shootings.