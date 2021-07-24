 

Shootings leave 4 dead, at least 20 wounded in Chicago

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 7/24/2021 11:52 AM

CHICAGO -- A teenager was among four people slain and at least 20 others wounded during more than a dozen overnight shootings in Chicago.

A 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital after he was shot multiple times in the chest around 5 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

 

A 17-year-old was shot in the chest around 1:15 a.m. in a backyard in the city's Englewood neighborhood. He also was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 15-year-old boy who was with him was shot in the abdomen and listed in serious condition at a hospital.

Police said a 37-year-old man died after being shot around the same time in the head in Chicago's Galewood neighborhood. The man and others were standing on a sidewalk when shots were fired from a car.

Another man was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot multiple times about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the South Shore neighborhood.

