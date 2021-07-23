Americans are spending again and American Express is booming

An American Express logo is attached to a door in Boston's Seaport District, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. American Express Co.'s second-quarter revenue surged as people started spending more at a time when many are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and feel more comfortable going out to restaurants, shops and entertainment venues again. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Spending at restaurants, shops and entertainment venues has come back in force as vaccines become more common, fueling a revenue surge at American Express during the second quarter.

That momentum picked up as the quarter progressed, particularly spending from younger customers, the company said Friday.

'We saw card member spending accelerate from the prior quarter and exceed pre-pandemic levels in June, with the largest portion of this spending growth coming from Millennial, Gen Z, and small business customers," Chairman and CEO Stephen Squeri said in a prepared statement.

Revenue, net of interest expense, jumped to $10.24 billion from $7.68 billion last year, and that was stronger than the $9.47 billion that Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Shares of American Express Co. climbed nearly 4% before the opening bell.

Demand for fee-based cards is getting stronger, Squeri said, and American Express registered 2.4 million new proprietary cards in the quarter.

The New York company earned $2.28 billion, or $2.80 per share, for the three months ended June 30. A year earlier it earned $257 million, or $0.29 per share. The current quarter included $866 million in credit reserve releases.

This easily beat projections of $1.64 from industry analysts.

American Express' bottom line took a hit in the pandemic, with fewer Americans traveling, dining out or shopping. Spending on corporate and individual charge and credit cards dropped, and those who kept a revolving balance paid off their debts

Earlier this month American Express said that it was increasing the benefits - and the fee - on its flagship Platinum Card. The annual fee is going from $550 to $695.

