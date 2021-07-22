Grains lower, liveestock higher
Updated 7/22/2021 2:35 PM
Wheat for Sep. was off 18.50 cents at $6.9225 a bushel; Sep. corn was down 7.25 cents at $5.6450 a bushel, Sep. oats lost .25 cent at $4.5450 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 23 cents at $14.1625 a bushel.
Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .75 cent at $1.2080 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.43 cents at $1.5820 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs gained .08 cent at $1.0665 a pound.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.