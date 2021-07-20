Deion Sanders: "Treat me like Nick" Saban

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Jackson State coach Deion Sanders walked out of the Southwestern Athletic Conference media day after a reporter twice called him by his first name.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback/return man and second-year head coach compared it to calling Alabama coach Nick Saban 'Nick.'

'You don't call Nick Saban, 'Nick.' Don't call me Deion,' Sanders said Tuesday, according to the Jackson Clarion Ledger.

'If you call Nick, Nick, you'll get cussed out on the spot, so don't do that to me,' Sanders later said. 'Treat me like Nick.'

Sanders walked out after being referred to by his first name a second time.

