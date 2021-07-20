Freeman, Braves spoil Darvish's return, beat Padres 2-1

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Atlanta. Associated Press

ATLANTA -- Freddie Freeman homered off Yu Darvish in the sixth inning, Touki Toussaint allowed one run and three hits in his season debut, and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Toussaint, who missed the first 3Â½ months rehabbing a right shoulder strain, retired the first seven batters he faced before walking Victor Caratini in the third. He didn't allow a hit until Manny Machado doubled with one out in the fourth.

The Padres tied it 1-all in the fourth when Jake Cronenworth was hit by a pitch, advanced to third on Machado's double and scored on Tommy Pham's sacrifice fly.

Freeman made it 2-1 by taking Darvish deep over the wall in left field with an opposite-field shot, his 22nd homer.

Toussaint (1-0) walked two and struck out five in 6 2/3 innings.

Darvish (7-4) was making his first start since July 8 after a stint on the injured list due to left hip inflammation. He allowed four hits and two runs with two walks and three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Atlanta, which hasn't been over .500 this year, moved to 46-47. San Diego fell to 55-42.

NATIONALS 6, MARLINS 3

WASHINGTON -- Josh Bell hit his 100th career home run and Washington rallied past Miami for its third straight win.

Miami lost its fourth in a row.

After Adam Duvall's three-run homer gave the Marlins a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth, the Nationals quickly answered in the bottom half.

Tres Barrera doubled and scored the tying run on a two-out single by pinch-hitter Yadiel Hernandez off Richard Bleier (2-1). After Alcides Escobar was hit by a pitch, Trea Turner and Juan Soto followed with RBI singles off Anthony Bender.

Kyle Finnegan (4-2) pitched one inning and Brad Hand worked a perfect ninth for his 20th save.

RAYS 9, ORIOLES 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Francisco MejÃ­a had a homer and five RBIs, Randy Arozarena also homered and Tampa Bay spoiled John Means' return from a left shoulder strain with a win over Baltimore.

Means (4-3), making his first start since June 5, allowed five runs and seven hits in five innings, striking out two in a 78-pitch outing.

MejÃ­a also had a three-run triple during a four-run eighth off Shaun Anderson that made it 9-3.

Tampa Bay won for the ninth time in 12 games and moved within a game of AL East-leading Boston.

Baltimore (31-63) had its three-game winning streak halted. The Orioles failed for the fifth time to extend a season-high winning streak to four games.

Shane McClanahan (4-3) gave up one run and four hits over five innings and earned the win.

REDS 4, METS 3

CINCINNATI -- Joey Votto and Aristides Aquino homered on consecutive pitches, Wade Miley worked effectively into the seventh inning and Cincinnati snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over New York.

Jonathan India hit his first leadoff homer, and pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson delivered a key sacrifice fly in the seventh as the Reds kept New York from its first three-game winning streak since June 14-16 against the Cubs.

Pete Alonso went deep in the first inning for the second consecutive game.

Miley (8-4) finished with a season-high eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings, He gave up seven hits, two runs - one earned - and two walks while improving to 4-0 over his last nine starts.

Stephen Nogosek (0-1), called on in the second inning for emergency relief after Robert Stock left while warming up due to a right hamstring injury, allowed three hits and two runs with five strikeouts in a career-high three innings.

ATHLETICS 6, ANGELS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Matt Olson homered for the second straight game, James Kaprielian tossed six scoreless innings and Oakland swept a two-game series from Los Angeles.

Kaprielian (5-3) scattered five hits and two walks, striking out seven.

Olson put Oakland on the board with a homer in the fourth inning, and later added an RBI single.

The Athletics scored three runs in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by Jed Lowrie and a two-run double from RamÃ³n Laureano. Elvis Andrus and Olson tacked on RBI singles in the seventh.

Los Angeles starter JosÃ© SuÃ¡rez retired the first 11 batters he faced before allowing four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. SuÃ¡rez (4-3) surrendered three hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

ROYALS 5, BREWERS 2

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan O'Hearn and Jorge Soler homered as Kansas City beat Milwaukee in a game that began early to give local fans a chance to watch their team in the NBA Finals.

Mike Minor (7-8) allowed one earned run and five hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked one. Greg Holland got his sixth save.

Hunter Strickland (0-1) took the loss. Avisail Garcia had three hits and Manny Pina added a two-run single for the Brewers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports