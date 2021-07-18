 

Kelly expected to start for the Diamondbacks against the Cubs

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted7/18/2021 7:00 AM

Chicago Cubs (46-46, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (26-68, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (5-6, 4.37 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-7, 4.46 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +101, Cubs -119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Javier Baez and the Cubs will take on the Diamondbacks Sunday.

The Diamondbacks are 15-30 on their home turf. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .303 this season, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .338.

The Cubs have gone 18-29 away from home. Chicago has a collective .226 this season, led by Kris Bryant with an average of .265.

The Cubs won the last meeting 4-2. Rex Brothers secured his third victory and Willson Contreras went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Joakim Soria took his fourth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 20 home runs and is slugging .472.

Bryant leads the Cubs with 34 extra base hits and 46 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .221 batting average, 6.32 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .261 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

