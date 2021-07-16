Police: Motorist dies after head-on crash with ambulance

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. -- An 80-year-old man has died after his vehicle crashed into a hospital ambulance in eastern Indiana.

Celestino Martinez of Monticello was north on U.S. 421 in Carroll County about 11:30 a.m. Thursday when he drove left of the centerline and struck the ambulance head-on, state police said.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passengers in the ambulance were hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Carroll County is northwest of Indianapolis.