Chicago cop cited after pickup strikes, kills 9-year-old

CHICAGO -- An off-duty Chicago police officer has been issued a citation after the pickup truck he was driving struck and killed a 9-year-old riding his bicycle along a Chicago street, police said.

The officer was cited for failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the road, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Authorities say the officer struck the child as he crossed the street in a crosswalk. The boy was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston where he died.

Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said the officer, who hasn't been identified, says he didn't see Hershel Weinberger before hitting him Wednesday evening.

'Our hearts go out to the family," Catanzara said. ``This officer is certainly never going to forget that.''

Catanzara says the 48-year-old officer took a Breathalyzer test that was negative. Police spokeswoman Kellie Bartoli says the officer also underwent drug testing.