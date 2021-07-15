6 dead, many missing in Germany floods

A car sits balanced on a stone wall in a flooded street in Mery, Province of Liege, Belgium, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. A code red was issued in parts of Belgium on Wednesday as severe rains hit the area. Associated Press

A man walks by damaged cars in a flooded street in Mery, Province of Liege, Belgium, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. A code red was issued in parts of Belgium on Wednesday as severe rains hit the area. Associated Press

A man walks through floodwaters on a main street in the center of Spa, Belgium, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. A code red was issued in parts of Belgium on Wednesday as severe rains hit the area. Associated Press

A man walks by damaged cars in a flooded street in Mery, Province of Liege, Belgium, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. A code red was issued in parts of Belgium on Wednesday as severe rains hit the area. Associated Press

A woman walks past fire trucks at a flooded street with an umbrella Duesseldorf, Germany, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Storms caused widespread flooding across central Germany overnight, with authorities warning that more rain is on the way. (David Young/dpa via AP) Associated Press

The water masses have crushed a wall of a house and are flowing through a building in Hagen, Germany, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Storms caused widespread flooding across central Germany overnight, with authorities warning that more rain is on the way. (Alex Forstreuther/dpa via AP) Associated Press

A car, submerged up to the roof in water, is parked in front of a flooded garage in Duesseldorf, Germany, Wednesday morning, July 14, 2021. Storms caused widespread flooding across central Germany overnight, with authorities warning that more rain is on the way. (David Young/dpa via AP) Associated Press

A resident of the village of Balken looks at the flood waters of the Wupper, in Leichlingen, Germany, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Due to the heavy rainfall during the day, the river had become a raging torrent. (Roberto Pfeil/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Foam washed up by the high water of the Aisch river has piled up at the bridge near the Lauf mill in Lauf, Germany, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Storms caused widespread flooding across central Germany overnight, with authorities warning that more rain is on the way. (Nicolas Armer/dpa via AP) Associated Press

A street is flooded due to persistent storms, in Esch, Germany, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Continuous rainfall has flooded numerous villages and cellars in Rhineland-Palatinate, southwestern Germany. (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Water flows on the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday July 14, 2021. Strong rain falls have caused flooding and rising river levels in some parts of Germany. Associated Press

A firefighter wades through a street in Kordel, Germany, which was flooded by the Kyll river, early Thursday, July 15, 2021. Continuous rainfall has flooded numerous villages and cellars in Rhineland-Palatinate, southwestern Germany. (Harald Tittel/dpa ia AP) Associated Press

Two men look at a flooded street due to persistent storms, in Esch, Germany, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Continuous rainfall has flooded numerous villages and cellars in Rhineland-Palatinate, southwestern Germany. (homas Frey/dpa via AP) Associated Press

Houses are submerged on the overflowed river banks in Erdorf, Germany, as the village was flooded Thursday, July 15, 2021. Continuous rainfall has flooded numerous villages and cellars in Rhineland-Palatinate, southwestern Germany. (Harald Tittel/dpa via AP) Associated Press

BERLIN -- At least six people have died and several people are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings to collapse.

Police in the western city of Koblenz said in a tweet Thursday that four people had died in Ahrweiler county, and about 50 were trapped on the roofs of their houses awaiting rescue.

Six houses had collapsed overnight in the village of Schuld. 'Many people have been reported missing to us,' police said.

Authorities have declared an emergency in the region after days of heavy rainfall. Large parts of western and central Germany, as well as neighboring countries have experienced widespread damage.

Police said an 82-year-old man died after a fall in his flooded basement in the western city of Wuppertal, which was among the hardest-hit.

A fireman drowned Wednesday during rescue work in the western German town of Altena, and another man was missing in the eastern town of Joehstadt after disappearing while trying to secure his property from rising waters, authorities said.

Relentless rains through the night worsened the flooding conditions in eastern Belgium, where one person was reported drowned and at least another was missing.

Some towns saw water levels rise to unprecedented levels and had their centers turned into gushing rivers.

Major highways were inundated and in the south and east of the nation, the railway service said all traffic was stopped, adding that 'alternative transport is highly unlikely.'

In eastern Eupen, on the German border, one man was reported dead after he was swept away by a torrent, a local governor told RTBf network.

In Liege, the main city in eastern Belgium, the Meuse river could break its banks by early afternoon and spill into the heart of the city. Police warned the citizens to take precautionary measures.

Authorities in the southern Dutch town of Valkenburg, close to the German and Belgian borders, evacuated a care home and a hospice overnight amid flooding that turned the tourist town's main street into a river, Dutch media reported.

An unknown number of houses in the southern province of Limburg were hit by flooding as rivers burst their banks. There were no reports of injuries linked to flooding in the Netherlands.