Woman dies after SUV leaves road, sinks in Indianapolis pond

INDIANAPOLIS -- A woman has died after the SUV she was driving left a roadway, crossed a ditch and sank in an Indianapolis pond.

She was pronounced dead about 3 a.m. Monday at a hospital after emergency responders pulled the vehicle from the water, authorities said.

The vehicle went into the pond about 2:20 a.m. Bystanders helped pull a 38-year-old man who had been in the SUV up an embankment from the water. He was later listed in good condition at a hospital.

Firefighters estimated the pond to be up to 7 feet (2.1 meters) deep.

The crash into the pond and the woman's death are under investigation.