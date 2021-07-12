Woman dies after SUV leaves road, sinks in Indianapolis pond
Updated 7/12/2021 7:46 AM
INDIANAPOLIS -- A woman has died after the SUV she was driving left a roadway, crossed a ditch and sank in an Indianapolis pond.
She was pronounced dead about 3 a.m. Monday at a hospital after emergency responders pulled the vehicle from the water, authorities said.
The vehicle went into the pond about 2:20 a.m. Bystanders helped pull a 38-year-old man who had been in the SUV up an embankment from the water. He was later listed in good condition at a hospital.
Firefighters estimated the pond to be up to 7 feet (2.1 meters) deep.
The crash into the pond and the woman's death are under investigation.
