Grains mixed, livestock higher.
Updated 7/12/2021 10:54 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July was unchanged at $6.0775 a bushel; July corn was up 16.50 cents at $6.3825 a bushel; Sep oats gained 11 cents at $3.9950 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 4.75 cents at $14.1350 a bushel.
Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle was up .28 cent at $1.1940 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .85 cent at $1.5822 a pound; July lean hogs gained .95 cent at $1.1185 a pound.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.