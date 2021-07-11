No. 103 Trinidad ties No. 11 Mexico 0-0 in Gold Cup opener

Injured Mexico forward Hirving Lozano, on stretcher, is comforted by Erick Gutierrez (14) as Trinidad and Tobago defender Ross Russell (19) watches during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup Group A soccer match in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Associated Press

Mexico forward Jesus Corona (17) has the ball kicked away by Trinidad and Tobago defender Ross Russell (19) during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup Group A soccer match in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Associated Press

Trinidad and Tobago defender Jelani Peters (4) defends a shot on goal in front of Mexico forward Jesus Corona (17) during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup Group A soccer match in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Associated Press

Trinidad and Tobago defender Triston Hodge (18) and Mexico forward Jesus Corona (17) vie for the ball during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup Group A soccer match in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Associated Press

Mexico forward Hirving Lozano covers his bloodied eye during the first half of the team's match against Trinidad and Tobago in CONCACAF Gold Cup Group A in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Associated Press

Mexico goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera (1) clears the ball away from Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Reon Moore during a CONCACAF Gold Cup Group A soccer match in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas -- No. 103 Trinidad and Tobago held 11th-ranked Mexico to a 0-0 draw Saturday night in the opener of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the championship of soccer's North and Central American and Caribbean region.

Defending champion Mexico outshot the Soca Warriors 30-4 in the Group A match and had a 15-1 advantage in corner kicks. Trinidad did not reach the tourament until beating French Guiana on penalty kicks last week.

Mexico began with six of the starters from last month's Nations League final loss to the United States: defenders Luis RodrÃ­guez and NÃ©stor Araujo, midfielders Edson Ãlvarez and HÃ©ctor Herrera, and forwards Hirving Lozano and JesÃºs Corona. They were joined by goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera, defenders Carlos Salcedo and Osvaldo RodrÃ­guez, midfielder Ãrick GutiÃ©rrez and forward Rogelio Funes Mori.

Lozano took a knee to the head during the first half and was replaced by EfraÃ­n Ãlvarez in the 18th minute.

The other Group A match was postponed a day until Sunday. CuraÃ§ao was dropped Friday night because of positive COVID tests and replaced by Guatemala, which will open against El Salador.

The 20th-ranked U.S. plays No. 83 Haiti on Sunday at Kansas City, Kansas, in Group B.

___

