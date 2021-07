Southern Spain bakes under hot air blast from Africa

A man cools off in a fountain in Cordoba, southern Spain, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Spain is suffering a weekend of record-breaking high temperatures, with the thermometer set to top 44 Celsius (111 Fahrenheit) in some areas. Associated Press

A child cools off in a fountain in Cordoba, southern Spain, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Spain is suffering a weekend of record-breaking high temperatures, with the thermometer set to top 44 Celsius (111 Fahrenheit) in some areas. Associated Press

A woman cools off in a fountain in Cordoba, southern Spain, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Spain is suffering a weekend of record-breaking high temperatures, with the thermometer set to top 44 Celsius (111 Fahrenheit) in some areas. Associated Press

A woman mops her brow while fanning herself on a rowing boat in the Retiro park in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Spain is suffering a weekend of record-breaking high temperatures, with the thermometer set to top 44 Celsius (111 Fahrenheit) in some areas. Associated Press

A woman fans herself on a rowing boat in the Retiro park in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Spain is suffering a weekend of record-breaking high temperatures, with the thermometer set to top 44 Celsius (111 Fahrenheit) in some areas. Associated Press

People sit by a fountain in a park in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, July 10, 2021. People in Spain are trying to stay as cool as possible as forecasts showed weekend temperatures could rise above 40 degrees Celsius, or 104 degrees Fahrenheit, in large parts of the Iberian Peninsula. The heat will scorch southcentral Spain on Saturday before spreading east over the next two days. Only a segment Spain's northern Atlantic coast is expected to be spared. Associated Press

Women sunbathe in a park in front of a block of apartments in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, July 10, 2021. People in Spain are trying to stay as cool as possible as forecasts showed weekend temperatures could rise above 40 degrees Celsius, or 104 degrees Fahrenheit, in large parts of the Iberian Peninsula. The heat will scorch southcentral Spain on Saturday before spreading east over the next two days. Only a segment Spain's northern Atlantic coast is expected to be spared. Associated Press

Children cool off in a fountain in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, July 10, 2021. People in Spain are trying to stay as cool as possible as forecasts showed weekend temperatures could rise above 40 degrees Celsius, or 104 degrees Fahrenheit, in large parts of the Iberian Peninsula. The heat will scorch southcentral Spain on Saturday before spreading east over the next two days. Only a segment Spain's northern Atlantic coast is expected to be spared. Associated Press

People cool off in a fountain in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, July 10, 2021. People in Spain are trying to stay as cool as possible as forecasts showed weekend temperatures could rise above 40 degrees Celsius, or 104 degrees Fahrenheit, in large parts of the Iberian Peninsula. The heat will scorch southcentral Spain on Saturday before spreading east over the next two days. Only a segment Spain's northern Atlantic coast is expected to be spared. Associated Press