Beef parfaits and vegan brats among new State Fair foods

INDIANAPOLIS -- Beef parfaits, vegan brats and Fruity Pebbles funnel cakes are among the new culinary creations being offered at the Indiana State Fair this year.

Fair officials have announced 23 new items on top of the typical fair food like corn dogs.

The beef parfait is being offered at the Indiana Beef Cattle Association tent and features layers of smoked beef brisket, mashed potatoes and barbeque sauce, while the funnel cake is a golden cake topped with powdered sugar, icing and a sprinkling of the cereal.

Other foods include deep-fried cheesecake, iced coffee floats and a Buttermilk Wafflewich, which is a grilled cheese sandwich made with two buttermilk waffles.

The state fair starts July 30 and ends Aug. 22.