Austrian leader Kurz and partner expecting 1st child

BERLIN -- Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Saturday that he and his partner Susanne Thier are expecting their first child.

Kurz said on Facebook that the couple were 'overjoyed and grateful, that we will soon be three.'

'I ask for your understanding that we will continue to keep our private lives private,' he said. 'But we are glad to be able to share this joy, which will soon be obvious to see, with you.'

The 34-year-old chancellor is under investigation by anti-corruption authorities on suspicion he made false statements to a parliamentary commission investigating the Ibiza affair, which led to the downfall of then-vice chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache in 2019 and the collapse of Kurz's previous government.

Kurz has denied the allegations and rejected suggestions that he should resign.