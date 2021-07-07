Witnesses: large blast heard in Dubai, cause unknown
Updated 7/7/2021 3:25 PM
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- A huge blast rocked Dubai late Wednesday, shaking buildings across the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates, witnesses reported.
The cause of the apparent explosion was not immediately clear. No further information was immediately available.
