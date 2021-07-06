 

Bucks upgrade Giannis to questionable for NBA Finals opener

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo embraces Bobby Portis (9) after the Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NBA basketball playoffs, advancing to the NBA Finals, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta.

    Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo embraces Bobby Portis (9) after the Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NBA basketball playoffs, advancing to the NBA Finals, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 7/6/2021 1:38 PM

PHOENIX -- The Milwaukee Bucks have upgraded Giannis Antetokounmpo's status to questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.

The change in the injury report Tuesday afternoon gives more hope that the two-time MVP can return from a hyperextended left knee to face the Phoenix Suns.

 

Antetokounmpo was injured in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals when he landed after leaping to defend a lob pass to Atlanta's Clint Capela. He missed the final two games of that series.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said Monday that Antetokounmpo was doing work on the court and making progress in his recovery, but provided no other details. The Bucks then listed Antetokounmpo as doubtful in the injury report later in the day.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 