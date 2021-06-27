Hamilton County inmate who escaped is back in custody

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- An inmate from central Indiana was back in custody after he 'walked away' from a work release program earlier this month, according to Indiana State Police.

Rafael Rosa III of Noblesville was serving time in Hamilton County for burglary and theft-related convictions when he escaped during a work release program on June 18.

A joint investigation between the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department and the Indiana State Police led authorities to believe that Rosa was most likely hiding out in the Fort Wayne area.

The 27-year-old eluded authorities for a week when he was found at the Knotty Pine Hotel in Fort Wayne on Friday. He tried to run away on foot before authorities took him into custody.

He will be transferred back to Hamilton County, authorities said.