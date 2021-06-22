The Latest: England and Czech Republic meet after advancing
Posted6/22/2021 7:00 AM
The Latest on soccer's European Championship:
___
England and the Czech Republic both advanced to the round of 16 at the European Championship a day before their match.
Results in other groups allowed both to be guaranteed of at least one of the four best third-place spots.
The teams will meet at Wembley Stadium in London with no pressure for advancement but with first place in Group D on the line.
Scotland or Croatia can join them in the round of 16 with a victory. They both have one point from their opening two matches and will play each other at Hampden Park in Glasgow.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.