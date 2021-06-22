Grains mixed, Liveestock higher

Wheat for July was off 10.50 cents at $6.51 a bushel; July corn was up .50 cent at 6.5975 a bushel, July oats fell 3.25 cents at 3.6025 a bushel; while July soybeans dropped 20.50 cents at $13.9450 cents a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up 2.13 cents at $1.2310 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 3.25 cents at $1.5835 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs rose .47 cent at 1.0752 a pound.