 

Duvall hits 2 HRs again as Marlins pound Cubs 11-1

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
By ANDREW SELIGMAN
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/19/2021 6:09 PM

CHICAGO -- Adam Duvall is open to participating in the Home Run Derby if Major League Baseball wants him. The way he's knocking them out, he's making a case to be included.

Duvall homered twice for the second straight game, Pablo LÃ³pez pitched one-hit ball over seven innings and the Miami Marlins pounded the Chicago Cubs 11-1 on Saturday.

 

The Marlins have outscored the NL Central leaders 21-3 through the first two games and put themselves in position to sweep their first series since winning both wild-card games against Chicago last fall.

'What we showed today is, from a whole, what we strive for every day," Duvall said. 'Being tough outs, tough at-bats, putting the barrel to the ball, driving the baseball, hitting the ball in the gap, hitting the ball over the fence.'

No one's been a tougher out the past two games than Duvall.

He remained locked in after hitting a grand slam and two-run drive in Friday's 10-2 romp, hitting two-run shots in the first and third against Jake Arrieta (5-8). Duvall joined Derrek Lee in 2002 and Giancarlo Stanton in 2016 as the only Marlins with back-to-back multi-homer games.

'I've had some pretty good stretches in my career,' said Duvall, an All-Star with Cincinnati in 2016. 'Obviously, the swing and the bat's coming through the zone the right way right now. But it's a combination of getting good pitches to hit and then having that swing to match.'

JesÃºs SÃ¡nchez added his first big league homer, and Lewin DÃ­az went deep.

The only hit LÃ³pez (3-4) allowed was a single to shallow left by Eric Sogard in the second inning. The right-hander struck out seven and walked none with his late dad on his mind. Father's Day on Sunday will be the first since Danny LÃ³pez died last July.

'This game today had a lot of meaning for me, with Father's Day coming tomorrow,' he said. 'I just hope he's as happy as I am with how everything went today.'

Chicago's Jason Heyward hit a solo homer in the eighth against Anthony Bass.

DUVALL GOES DEEP

Duvall made it 3-0 in the first when he followed JesÃºs Aguilar's RBI groundout with a two-run shot, driving an 0-2 sinker the opposite way to right.

The Marlins added a run in the second when Jorge Alfaro singled and scored on Jon Berti's sacrifice fly.

Duvall extended the lead to 6-0 in the third with another two-run shot, launching one halfway up the bleachers in left-center for his 16th home run. That gave him three multi-homer games this season and 10 in his career.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

ARRIETA STRUGGLES

Arrieta lasted just three innings, allowing six runs - four earned - and six hits. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner is 0-4 in with an 8.20 ERA in five starts since he beat Pittsburgh last month.

'The stuff was as good as it's been in a long time,' Arrieta said. 'The first homer that Duvall hit, 0-2 pitch, it was actually a really nice sinker off the plate.'

Duvall's second homer, on a hanging 1-2 curve? That was a mistake.

'Not good enough, obviously,' Arrieta said. 'Not what I intended to have happen today.'

The Cubs had not allowed 10 or more runs in back-to-back games at Wrigley Field since Aug. 18 and 19, 2015 against Detroit. They allowed one to score when a pop fly dropped between the mound and plate for a single and another on a wild pitch in losing for the fifth time in six games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Adbert Alzolay (blister on right middle finger) is scheduled to start Monday against Cleveland after being sidelined since June 7. 'It's a big piece we've been missing,' manager David Ross said. 'He's been one of the guys that have really given us ... consistent starting pitching, with real swing-and-miss. Has been a real asset to our rotation this year.' ... RHP Trevor Williams (appendectomy) threw a bullpen session Saturday and LHP Justin Steele (right hamstring strain) is scheduled to throw one on Sunday.

UP NEXT

The weekend series winds down, with RHP Alec Mills (2-1, 6.11 ERA) pitching for Chicago and rookie RHP Zach Thompson (1-1, 2.25) makes his third start for Miami. Mills lost to the New York Mets on Tuesday. Thompson went five scoreless innings in a win over Atlanta on June 12.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

