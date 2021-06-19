Driver hits 2 at start of Pride parade in South Florida
Updated 6/19/2021 7:18 PM
A driver slammed into spectators Saturday at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida, injuring at least two people.
Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis confirmed the crash occurred Saturday evening at the Stonewall Pride Parade in the nearby city of Wilton Manors, WSVN-TV reported.
WPLG-TV reports that the driver of the truck was taken into custody. Authorities did not immediately give details about the victims' injuries or say whether they believe the crash was intentional.
