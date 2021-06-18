AP source: Kemba Walker, No. 16 pick to Thunder for Horford
Updated 6/18/2021 9:34 AM
BOSTON -- The Celtics traded point guard Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City for forward Al Horford, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. It is the first major move since Brad Stevens moved from the Boston bench to the front office.
The Celtics will also send the No. 16 overall draft pick to the Thunder and receive center Moses Brown in return.
The person, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced, added that more draft picks were involved.
The trade was first reported by ESPN.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.