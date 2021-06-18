Woman slain, man wounded after shots fired into car

CHICAGO -- A 25-year-old woman has been killed and a man wounded after shots were fired into their car as they drove through a Chicago neighborhood.

A child in the rear seat of the car was not hurt during the shooting which occurred about 3 p.m. Friday, according to police.

The shots were fired from a vehicle that pulled alongside the car which crashed into a median after the shooting.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The 29-year-old man who was wounded was in critical condition at a hospital.

No arrests were reported.